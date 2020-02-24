Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Feb-2020 2:27 PM

GAP reports 22.3% increase in total revenues for 4Q2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) reported (20-Feb-2020) a 22.3% year-on-year increase in total revenues in 4Q2019. Aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues increased 12.7%.

  • Aeronautical revenue increased 12.5% attributed to:
    • Mexican airports: 7.9% increase generated mainly by an increase in revenues from passenger charges, as result of the 8.3% growth in total passenger traffic and an increase of revenues from aircraft landing and aircraft parking charges;
    • Montego Bay Sangster International Airport: 0.6% decrease mainly due to a 2.8% appreciation of the MXN against the USD, from an average exchange rate of MXN19.83/USD1 in 4Q2018 to an average exchange rate of MXN19.28/USD1 in 4Q2019. Despite this decrease in revenues, dollar-generated revenues increased by 2.2% due to an increase in passenger traffic of 0.6%, as well as an increase in passenger charges due to inflation effects;
  • Non-aeronautical revenue increased 13.1% attributed to:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More