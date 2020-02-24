24-Feb-2020 2:27 PM
GAP reports 22.3% increase in total revenues for 4Q2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) reported (20-Feb-2020) a 22.3% year-on-year increase in total revenues in 4Q2019. Aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues increased 12.7%.
- Aeronautical revenue increased 12.5% attributed to:
- Mexican airports: 7.9% increase generated mainly by an increase in revenues from passenger charges, as result of the 8.3% growth in total passenger traffic and an increase of revenues from aircraft landing and aircraft parking charges;
- Montego Bay Sangster International Airport: 0.6% decrease mainly due to a 2.8% appreciation of the MXN against the USD, from an average exchange rate of MXN19.83/USD1 in 4Q2018 to an average exchange rate of MXN19.28/USD1 in 4Q2019. Despite this decrease in revenues, dollar-generated revenues increased by 2.2% due to an increase in passenger traffic of 0.6%, as well as an increase in passenger charges due to inflation effects;
- Non-aeronautical revenue increased 13.1% attributed to:
- Mexican airports: 10.4% increase mainly driven by an increase in revenues from businesses operated by third parties. This was mainly due to the opening of commercial spaces at Aguascalientes Airport, Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport, Puerto Vallarta Ordaz Airport and Tijuana Rodriguez Airport and the increase in revenues from car rentals, food and beverages, commercial spaces, time shares and duty free stores. Revenues from businesses operated directly by GAP increased by 7.0%, mainly due to an increase in revenues from VIP lounges and convenience stores due to launches in 2019;
- Montego Bay Sangster International Airport: 0.6% decline mainly driven by the 2.8% appreciation of the MXN against the USD. [more - original PR]