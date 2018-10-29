29-Oct-2018 4:20 PM
GAP reports 16% increase in total revenue in 3Q2018
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) reported (25-Oct-2018) a 16.4% year-on-year increase in total revenue in 3Q2018. Details include:
- Aeronautical services:
- Revenues from Mexican airports increased 17.6% driven mainly by a 9.6% increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher passenger fees due to inflation;
- Revenues from Montego Bay Sangster International Airport increased by 15.2% mainly due to a 5% increase in passenger traffic, an increase in passenger fees due to inflation and the 6.5% depreciation of the MXN against the USD, from an average MXN17.82 in 3Q2017 to an average MXN18.98 in 3Q2018;
- Non-aeronautical:
- Mexican airports operations increased by 16% mainly driven by an increase in revenues from businesses operated directly by GAP. This was due to a 36.1% increase in the number of visitors at VIP lounges and an increase in car parking revenue. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased driven by the opening of commercial spaces, mainly at Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport, Hermosillo Pesqueira Garcia Airport and Mexicali Taboada Airport. Revenues in USD from F&B, retail operations, duty free stores and car rentals increased by 9.9%. Upon conversion to MXN, these revenues increased by 27.7%, as a result of the 6.5% depreciation of the MXN against the USD. In addition, terminal building expansions throughout Mexican airports will add approximately 6000sqm in 4Q2018, a 30% increase, and another 2000sqm to the current commercial space in 2019;
- Montego Bay Sangster Airport revenues increased 13.9% driven by a 7.4% increase in USD revenues from duty free, retail, leasing of spaces and F&B, as well as the 6.5% MXN depreciation against USD. [more - original PR]