29-Oct-2018

GAP reports 16% increase in operating costs in 3Q2018

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) reported (25-Oct-2018) a 16.2% year-on-year increase in total operating costs in 3Q2018.

  • Operating Costs at the Mexican airports increased by 3.6%, mainly due to a 23.6% increase in cost of services, depreciation and amortisation and technical assistance and concession assets cost, which were offset by a 55.5% decrease in improvements to concession assets;
    • The increase in cost of services was mainly due to:
    • Employee costs increased by 16.9% due to an increase in headcount and increase in annual salary;
    • Other operating expenses increased by 50.8% due to higher professional services fees, sales costs for the VIP lounges and reserve for doubtful accounts, which jointly increased by 34.8%;
    • Utility costs increased by 39.2% mainly due to higher energy prices;
    • Safety, security and insurance costs increased by 35.5%, due to a higher personnel count at the airports based on a higher number of security checkpoints and to improved access times at the waiting areas;
  • Operating costs at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport increased by 72.7% mainly due to an increase in improvements to concession assets, concession taxes and cost of services. These costs were mainly a result of the 13.8% increase in operating costs in USD and the 6.5% depreciation of the MXN against the USD. This increase was offset with insurance recovery, reflected in other income line item. [more - original PR]

