GAP reports 16% increase in Mexican airports' revenues for 1Q2018

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) attributed (26-Apr-2018) a 16.2% year-on-year increase in revenues from Mexican airports in 1Q2018 to 13.6% increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher passenger fees resulting from inflation. Revenue from Montego Bay Sangster International Airport reduced by 0.3%, due to 8% appreciation of the MXN against the USD. Despite the overall decline in revenues, USD revenues generated at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport increased by 8.3%, mainly due to a 6.7% increase in passenger traffic and adjustment to passenger tariffs in line with inflation.