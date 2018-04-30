Loading
30-Apr-2018 3:50 PM

GAP reports 16% increase in Mexican airports' revenues for 1Q2018

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) attributed (26-Apr-2018) a 16.2% year-on-year increase in revenues from Mexican airports in 1Q2018 to 13.6% increase in passenger traffic, as well as higher passenger fees resulting from  inflation. Revenue from Montego Bay Sangster International Airport reduced by 0.3%, due to 8% appreciation of the MXN against the USD. Despite the overall decline in revenues, USD revenues generated at Montego Bay Sangster International Airport increased by 8.3%, mainly due to a 6.7% increase in passenger traffic and adjustment to passenger tariffs in line with inflation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More