7-Jan-2020 9:20 AM
GAP pax up 7.5% to 48.3m in 2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) reported (06-Jan-2020) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2019:
- Passengers: 4.5 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.5 million, +7.5%;
- International: 2.1 million, +7.0%;
- Passengers: 4.5 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
- 2019:
- Passengers: 48.3 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 27.9 million, +7.4%;
- International: 20.4 million, +7.5%. [more - original PR]
- Passengers: 48.3 million, +7.5% year-on-year;