7-Jan-2020 9:20 AM

GAP pax up 7.5% to 48.3m in 2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) reported (06-Jan-2020) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2019:
    • Passengers: 4.5 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.5 million, +7.5%;
      • International: 2.1 million, +7.0%;
  • 2019:
    • Passengers: 48.3 million, +7.5% year-on-year;

