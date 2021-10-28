Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Oct-2021 11:01 AM

GAP handles 11.7m pax in 3Q2021

 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico reported (27-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2021:

  • Passengers: 11.7 million, +105.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.9 million, +75.1%;
    • International: 4.8 million, + 172.4%;

Individual airport highlights include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More