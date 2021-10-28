28-Oct-2021 11:01 AM
GAP handles 11.7m pax in 3Q2021
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico reported (27-Oct-2021) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2021:
- Passengers: 11.7 million, +105.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.9 million, +75.1%;
- International: 4.8 million, + 172.4%;
Individual airport highlights include:
- Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport: 3.3 million, +87.1%;
- Domestic: 2.2 million, +78.3%;
- International: 1.1 million, + 108%;
- Tijuana Rodriguez Airport: 2.6 million, +61.7%;
- Domestic: 1.8 million, +51.7%;
- International: 738,500, +93.3%;
- San Jose Los Cabos International Airport: 1.5 million, +154.6%;
- Domestic: 558,000, +82.5%:
- International: 944,300, +232.3%. [more - original PR]