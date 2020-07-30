GAP freezes carriers' debt for 12 months 'so they are able to continue generating cash'

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), via its official LinkedIn account, announced (29-Jul-2020) it launched an incentive programme aimed at helping airline partners facing decreased passenger demand due to COVID-19. GAP opened the option for all airlines to negotiate their debt before COVID-19, as well as during the pandemic. GAP stated: "We signed agreements with some carriers to freeze their debt with GAP 12 months ahead so they are able to continue generating cash and operating without that issue in their foresight".