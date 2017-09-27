US GAO release report detailing US TSA's efforts to assess foreign airports and inspect air carriers

US Government Accountability Office (GAO) released (26-Sep-2017) a report titled 'TSA's Efforts to Assess Foreign Airports and Inspect Air Carriers'. Key findings include:
- US TSA has taken steps to enhance its foreign airport assessments and air carrier inspections since 2011, including aligning programme resources based on risk, resolving airport access issues, making evaluations more comprehensive, and creating operational efficiencies;
- US TSA assists foreign airports in addressing identified security deficiencies through various types of capacity development efforts, such as on-the-spot counselling and consultation, and training and technical assistance;
- US TSA also assists air carriers in addressing identified security deficiencies through on-the-spot counseling as well as providing clarification regarding TSA security requirements when necessary;
- US TSA has taken a number of steps to strengthen its analytical processes and better understand the impact of the foreign airport assessment and air carrier inspection programmes. US TSA also produces regional risk reports, which are meant to provide TSA personnel with an understanding of known vulnerabilities by region in order to inform mitigation planning efforts;
- While US TSA has taken steps to strengthen its analytical processes, among other things, GAO's preliminary analysis showed that TSA lacks key information for decision making. Specifically, TSA's database for tracking the resolution status of security deficiencies does not have comprehensive data on security deficiencies' root causes and corrective actions;
- For example, GAO found that 70% of fiscal year 2016 records in TSA's database exhibited empty fields pertaining to root cause or recommended corrective action;
- In addition, the database does not have a field to categorise specific root causes. For example, while it captures three broad categories of root causes - lack of knowledge, lack of infrastructure, and lack of will - it does not capture 12 subcategories that would better explain the root causes of particular security deficiencies;
- By fully collecting data and improving the categorisation of root causes, US TSA would be better positioned to assure that corrective actions accurately address the specific, underlying reasons for security vulnerabilities. [more - original PR]