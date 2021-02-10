Become a CAPA Member
10-Feb-2021

GAMECO adds third Boeing 737-800BCF line in Guangzhou

GAMECO announced (09-Feb-2021) the addition of a third conversion line for the Boeing 737-800 Boeing converted freighter (BCF) at its Guangzhou facility. GAMECO is also inducting the first aircraft into its second BCF line, which was announced in Sep-2020. [more - original PR]

