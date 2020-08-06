Gambia declares state of emergency, closes borders for 21 days

Gambia's President Adama Barrow, via the Presidency's official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (05-Aug-2020) the declaration of a state of emergency and the implementation of a night curfew throughout the country for 21 days, effective 06-Aug-2020. The country's air, land and sea borders remain closed. Cargo, humanitarian and repatriation services will be allowed, subject to approval. All passengers arriving in Gambia must provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.