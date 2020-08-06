Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Aug-2020 4:08 PM

Gambia declares state of emergency, closes borders for 21 days

Gambia's President Adama Barrow, via the Presidency's official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (05-Aug-2020) the declaration of a state of emergency and the implementation of a night curfew throughout the country for 21 days, effective 06-Aug-2020. The country's air, land and sea borders remain closed. Cargo, humanitarian and repatriation services will be allowed, subject to approval. All passengers arriving in Gambia must provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More