Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de Mexico (GACM) announced (23-Mar-2018) it raised MXN30 billion (USD1.6 billion) on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) on 23-Mar-2018, through a Fibra E offering. Investors will share from unsecured profits from the New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA). The offering was organised by Banobras, Credit Suisse and Citibanamex. [more - original PR - Spanish]