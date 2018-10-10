G5 Sahel aviation ministers agree on creation of new airline

G5 Sahel Ministers of Civil Aviation held (30-Sep-2018) a meeting in N'Djamena on 27/28-Sep-2018 to assess the results of a technical, economic and financial study on the implementation of the decision by G5 Sahel heads of state to create a new airline. The ministers approved the report of the steering committee and reached consensus on an option for the creation of the airline. The chosen model will reportedly involve the establishment of Air Sahel with an air operator's certificate issued by Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, according to reports by Xinhua and Nouveau Réveil. The ministers directed the G5 Sahel permanent secretariat and the steering committee to develop the selected option ahead of the next ministerial meeting in Jan-2019. [more - original PR - French]