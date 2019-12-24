Future Stewart Partners finalises agreement to operate New York Stewart Airport, targeting LCCs

Future Stewart Partners (FSP), a JV between Groupe ADP and AvPORTS, finalised (23-Dec-2019) an agreement with the Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey to operate New York Stewart International Airport from 01-Jan-2020. FSP will operate and maintain the airport's terminal, landside and airfield, manage and develop the airport's concession programme and oversee air services development. The 10 year agreement includes two extension options of five years and six months. Stewart Airport is the fourth largest airport in New York and handled 670,000 passengers in 2018. Groupe ADP noted the airport has "strong potential" for LCCs and FSP's vision is to make the airport "the preferred New York gateway for short and long haul budget airlines". [more - original PR]