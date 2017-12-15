Sun Country Airlines to be acquired by Apollo Global Management affiliated funds

Apollo Global Management affiliated funds signed (14-Dec-2017) a definitive agreement to acquire Sun Country Airlines, with the transaction target to close during 1Q2018. Sun Country chairman Marty Davis said the company is well-positioned for continued expansion and evolution beyond its Minnesota base, while Apollo partner Antoine Munfakh stated the carrier presents "compelling opportunities". Mr Davis said Jude Bricker will remain as president and CEO but "the airline needs to grow and it needs a hands-on operator" and Apollo are the "right ones to steward the next journey" (Star Tribune, 14-Dec-2017). [more - original PR]