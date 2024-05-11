Fundamental constraints on MRO are labour and real estate: AAR VP

AAR VP commercial, repair and engineering Troy Jonas, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "The fundamental constraint [in MRO] today is labour and real estate. Labour and hangars. But hangars are relatively easy, the labour is not". Mr Jonas said the industry generally, and AAR in particular, "substantially increased wages over the past few years" and "cast a wide net" for recruitment, adding: "Increasing the interest and visibility on careers in aviation is important and we do a lot of work on it".