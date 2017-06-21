Fuji Dream Airlines orders up to six E175 to its all-Embraer fleet

Fuji Dream Airlines (FDA) and Embraer signed (20-Jun-2017) an agreement for a firm order of three E175s, with purchase rights for an additional three aircraft of the same model. This brings the total potential order to an estimated value of USD274 million, based on 2017 list prices, if all purchase rights are exercised. The firm order will be included in Embraer's 2Q2017 backlog. FDA currently operates 11 aircraft - three E170s and eight E175s. The E175s will be configured in a single-class layout with 84 seats and will be equipped with the Autoland system to perform CAT III approach and landing in limited visual conditions. In addition, FDA has also extended the agreement for Embraer’s Flight Hour Programme (Pool) for up to eight years and extended the programme to cover its fleet of E170s and E175s, including these new orders. The programme includes the advance exchange and repair management for more than 300 essential line replacement units of the aircraft. [more - original PR]