ACARE, Safran and easyJet testing fuel cell systems for aircraft to meet environmental objectives

Advisory Council for Aviation Research and innovation in Europe (ACARE) outlined (27-Sep-2017) a series of "ambitious" objectives to reduce the environmental footprint of commercial aviation, setting targets of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2035 and 75% reduction by 2050, using 2000 as the reference. To meet these objectives, ACARE stated is necessary to develop the architecture of aircraft onboard power systems and is investigationg hydrogen fuel cells for integration into future aviation platforms. ACARE and Safran Power Units are testing new hybrid power generation solutions for the next generations of more electric aircraft and, in particular, the potential of hydrogen fuel cells. A fuel cell system is already undergoing actual operations, integrated onboard an easyJet aircraft. easyJet, Safran Landing Systems and Safran Power Units will also experiment with coupling the electric taxiing system and the fuel cell to provide 100% electrical operation for aircraft taxiing phases on the runway. [more - original PR]