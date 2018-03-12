FTKs showing 'robust' growth but seasonally adjusted volume growth slowing: IATA

IATA, in the 1Q2018 Cargo Chartbook, reported (12-Mar-2018) FTKs increased 7.4% year-on-year in the three months ended Jan-2018, which IATA described as "a robust pace by historical standards". However, seasonally adjusted volume growth slowed. Airfreight demand was boosted since mid 2016 by a stronger economic and trade backdrop, bottlenecks in manufacturing supply chains and a broader inventory restocking cycle. Favourable supply and demand dynamics continue to drive cargo yields upwards and offset some pressure from rising fuel costs. Daily freighter utilisation rates also continue to trend upwards. IATA said recent protectionist measures pose risks to global trade, but business surveys still indicate annual FTK growth of around 5.6% in 2Q2018. [more - original PR]