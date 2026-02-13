Frontier to expand partnership with AerCap: CEO
CAPA News Briefs
Background ✨
Frontier expected approximately USD90 million in annual rent savings from the early termination of 24 aircraft leases and targeted USD200 million in total annual cost savings by 2027, primarily through network optimisation and productivity improvements1. It also reached a framework agreement to defer 69 A320neo family aircraft deliveries to 2031–2033 and announced plans for 10 future sale-leasebacks with AerCap2 3.