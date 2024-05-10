Frontier network moving from oversupplied to 'underserved, overpriced' markets: President

Frontier Airlines president James Dempsey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "We were flying people from cold places in the US to warm places in the US. As the business grew in the last 10 years we started to base aircraft in Florida and other parts of the US, and now we're reversing those aircraft into northern parts". Mr Dempsey added: "You've seen airlines develop post-COVID and the pace of recovery for the business traveller was quite slow... We're very focused on performance in the business but we're not afraid of change and so this year you're seeing a lot of change in the network in order to move from oversupplied markets into underserved, overpriced markets, and that's what we've done".