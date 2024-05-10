Frontier Airlines to open two or three bases p/a over next five years: President

Frontier Airlines president James Dempsey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on upcoming base plans, stating: "We'll probably open two or three each year for the next five years. We will get into over 20 bases over time". Mr Dempsey added: "We've more than tripled the size of the airline over the last 10 years and in the next 10 years we'll probably at least double the size of the airline from where it is today". Mr Dempsey also stated that one of the challenges the airline faces as it grows is the paucity of gate availability at major airports across the US.