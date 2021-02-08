Become a CAPA Member
8-Feb-2021 1:52 PM

Frontier Airlines to establish crew base at Tampa International Airport

Frontier Airlines announced (04-Feb-2021) plans to establish a crew base at Tampa International Airport, due to open in May-2021. Approximately 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based at the airport initially, with the number expected to increase in the future. Additionally, the carrier intends to open a crew base at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in late 2021. [more - original PR]

