8-Feb-2021 1:52 PM
Frontier Airlines to establish crew base at Tampa International Airport
Frontier Airlines announced (04-Feb-2021) plans to establish a crew base at Tampa International Airport, due to open in May-2021. Approximately 250 flight attendants and 140 pilots will be based at the airport initially, with the number expected to increase in the future. Additionally, the carrier intends to open a crew base at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in late 2021. [more - original PR]