Frontier Airlines president provides outlook on return to Canadian market

Frontier Airlines president James Dempsey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the LCC's outlook on returning to the Canadian market, stating: "When we look at Canada, it's a relatively expensive market for us to fly... Our business model is stimulating traffic flows. It's very important for us to have a low cost base in order to encourage people to travel and that's challenging in Canada".