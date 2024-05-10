Frontier Airlines president: Multi-base approach creates efficiency, simplification and relevance

Frontier Airlines president James Dempsey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the advantages of the carrier's multi-base business model, stating: "It creates a lot of efficiency, simplifies the business quite dramatically from an operational perspective and… gives us a better presence in those markets". Mr Dempsey added: "If you look at the US industry, loyalty has become a huge portion of the benefit for the big guys in comparison to the small airlines and part of that is due to our relevance in each market... [The model] creates relevance to improve performance in our loyalty programme".