Frontier Airlines launches initial public offering of 30m shares of common stock

Frontier Airlines launched (23-Mar-2021) an initial public offering of 30 million shares of its common stock. The offering consists of 15 million shares of common stock offered by Frontier and 15 million shares of common stock to be sold by certain of Frontier's existing stockholders. A selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to buy an additional 4.5 million shares of common stock from such selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between USD19 and USD21 per share. The carrier intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the ticker symbol "ULCC". [more - original PR]