Frontier Airlines forecasts return to profitability in 2Q2022

Frontier Airlines president and CEO Barry Biffle, via the carrier's 1Q2022 earnings call, stated (28-Apr-2022) the carrier is focused on balancing capacity in response to increased fuel prices and demand to enable a return to profitability in 2Q2022 and beyond. Mr Biffle added the carrier's expectation of "record" revenue for 2Q2022 and its efforts towards fuel efficiency provide confidence in Frontier's return to profitability. The carrier reported a net loss of USD121 million for 1Q2022.