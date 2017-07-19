19-Jul-2017 9:35 AM
Frontier Airlines to launch 85 new routes, aims to offer fares to 90% of US population
Frontier Airlines announced (18-Jul-2017) plans to expand its network with an additional 21 new cities, increasing the number of destinations by 30% - see Route Changes Table for more information. The carrier aims to offer fares to 90% of the US population by spring 2018. Details include:
- Atlanta-San Juan: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Atlanta-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
- Austin-Columbus: Service to commence in 2018;
- Austin-Cincinnati: Service to commence in 2018;
- Austin-San Jose: Service to commence in 2018;
- Austin-New Orleans: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Austin-Ontario (California): Three times weekly service to launch on 12-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Austin-Phoenix: Four times weekly service to launch on 11-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Austin-Raleigh/Durham: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Boise-Denver: Service to commence in 2018;
- Buffalo-Denver: Service to commence in 2018;
- Buffalo-Fort Myers: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Buffalo-Miami: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Buffalo-Orlando: Daily service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Buffalo-Tampa: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Calgary-Denver: Service to commence in 2018;
- Charlotte-Providence: Service to commence in 2018;
- Chicago O'Hare-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
- Chicago O'Hare-Ontario: Service to commence in 2018;
- Cedar Rapids-Orlando: Three times weekly service to launch on 17-Dec-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Cancun-Kansas City: Four times weekly service to launch on 11-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Cancun-Orlando: Daily service to launch on 31-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Cincinnati-Miami: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Cincinnati-Jacksonville: Service to commence in 2018;
- Cincinnati-Austin: Service to commence in 2018;
- Cincinnati-Raleigh/Durham: Service to commence in 2018;
- Cincinnati-San Antonio: Service to commence in 2018;
- Cincinnati-Seattle: Service to commence in 2018;
- Charleston-Denver: Service to commence in spring 2018;
- Columbus-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 17-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Denver-Albuquerque: Daily service to launch on 24-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Denver-El Paso: Four times weekly service to launch on 04-Mar-2018 with A320 aircraft;
- Denver-Oklahoma City: Daily service to launch on 01-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Denver-Ontario: Daily service to launch on 12-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Denver-Palm Springs: Four times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Denver-Reno: Three times weekly service to launch on 21-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Denver-San Jose Mineta: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Denver-Fargo: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Charleston: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Fresno: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Jackson Hole: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Jacksonville: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Louisville: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Pensacola: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Spokane: Service to commence in 2018;
- Denver-Tulsa: Service to commence in 2018;
- Detroit-Miami: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Detroit-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
- Fort Myers-Islip: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Fort Myers-Kansas City: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Fort Myers-Nashville: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Fort Myers-Providence: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Grand Rapids-Orlando: Four times weekly service to launch on 13-Dec-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Grand Rapids-Denver: Service to begin in early 2018;
- Indianapolis-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 12-Nov-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Islip-Miami: Twice daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Islip-New Orleans: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Islip-Tampa: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Islip-Palm Beach: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Islip-Charlotte: Service to commence in 2018;
- Kansas City-Tampa: Four times weekly service to launch on 16-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Kansas City-Raleigh/Durham: Service to begin in early 2018;
- Knoxville-Orlando: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Las Vegas-San Jose Mineta: Four times weekly service to launch on 01-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Little Rock-Denver: Service to launch in Apr-2018;
- Miami-Cleveland: Three times daily service to launch in Oct-2017;
- Miami-Milwaukee: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Miami-Providence: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Miami-San Juan: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Miami-Trenton: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Milwaukee-Tampa: Daily service to launch on 10-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Minneapolis-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Minneapolis-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
- Minneapolis-Trenton: Service to commence in 2018;
- Nashville-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 17-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- New Orleans-Providence: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- New Orleans-San Antonio: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Oklahoma City-Orlando: Four times weekly to launch on 01-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- Oklahoma City-San Diego: Service to begin in early 2018;
- Phoenix-San Antonio: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
- Providence-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
- Providence-Raleigh/Durham: Service to begin in early 2018 with A320 aircraft;
- Raleigh/Durham-Cincinnati: Service to commence in 2018;
- Raleigh/Durham-Kansas City: Service to commence in 2018;
- Raleigh/Durham-Providence: Service to commence in 2018;
- St Louis-Tampa: Four times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
- San Antonio-San Diego: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft.
- San Antonio-Cincinnati: Service to commence in 2018;
- San Antonio-Orlando: Service to commence in 2018;
- San Antonio-San Jose: Service to commence in 2018;
- San Diego-Oklahoma City: Service to commence in 2018;
- San Diego-Tulsa: Service to commence in 2018.