19-Jul-2017 9:35 AM

Frontier Airlines to launch 85 new routes, aims to offer fares to 90% of US population

Frontier Airlines announced (18-Jul-2017) plans to expand its network with an additional 21 new cities, increasing the number of destinations by 30% - see Route Changes Table for more information. The carrier aims to offer fares to 90% of the US population by spring 2018. Details include:

  • Atlanta-San Juan: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Atlanta-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Austin-Columbus: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Austin-Cincinnati: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Austin-San Jose: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Austin-New Orleans: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Austin-Ontario (California): Three times weekly service to launch on 12-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Austin-Phoenix: Four times weekly service to launch on 11-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Austin-Raleigh/Durham: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Boise-Denver: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Buffalo-Denver: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Buffalo-Fort Myers: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Buffalo-Miami: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Buffalo-Orlando: Daily service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Buffalo-Tampa: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Calgary-Denver: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Charlotte-Providence: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Chicago O'Hare-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Chicago O'Hare-Ontario: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Cedar Rapids-Orlando: Three times weekly service to launch on 17-Dec-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Cancun-Kansas City: Four times weekly service to launch on 11-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Cancun-Orlando: Daily service to launch on 31-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Cincinnati-Miami: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Cincinnati-Jacksonville: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Cincinnati-Austin: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Cincinnati-Raleigh/Durham: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Cincinnati-San Antonio: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Cincinnati-Seattle: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Charleston-Denver: Service to commence in spring 2018;
  • Columbus-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 17-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Denver-Albuquerque: Daily service to launch on 24-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Denver-El Paso: Four times weekly service to launch on 04-Mar-2018 with A320 aircraft;
  • Denver-Oklahoma City: Daily service to launch on 01-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Denver-Ontario: Daily service to launch on 12-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Denver-Palm Springs: Four times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Denver-Reno: Three times weekly service to launch on 21-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Denver-San Jose Mineta: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Denver-Fargo: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Charleston: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Fresno: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Jackson Hole: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Jacksonville: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Louisville: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Pensacola: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Spokane: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Denver-Tulsa: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Detroit-Miami: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Detroit-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Fort Myers-Islip: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Fort Myers-Kansas City: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Fort Myers-Nashville: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Fort Myers-Providence: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Grand Rapids-Orlando: Four times weekly service to launch on 13-Dec-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Grand Rapids-Denver: Service to begin in early 2018;
  • Indianapolis-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 12-Nov-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Islip-Miami: Twice daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Islip-New Orleans: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Islip-Tampa: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Islip-Palm Beach: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Islip-Charlotte: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Kansas City-Tampa: Four times weekly service to launch on 16-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Kansas City-Raleigh/Durham: Service to begin in early 2018;
  • Knoxville-Orlando: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Las Vegas-San Jose Mineta: Four times weekly service to launch on 01-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Little Rock-Denver: Service to launch in Apr-2018;
  • Miami-Cleveland: Three times daily service to launch in Oct-2017;
  • Miami-Milwaukee: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Miami-Providence: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Miami-San Juan: Daily service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Miami-Trenton: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Milwaukee-Tampa: Daily service to launch on 10-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Minneapolis-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Minneapolis-Islip: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Minneapolis-Trenton: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Nashville-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 17-Dec-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • New Orleans-Providence: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • New Orleans-San Antonio: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Oklahoma City-Orlando: Four times weekly to launch on 01-Nov-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • Oklahoma City-San Diego: Service to begin in early 2018;
  • Phoenix-San Antonio: Three times weekly service to launch on 10-Oct-2017 with A319 aircraft;
  • Providence-Tampa: Three times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A321 aircraft;
  • Providence-Raleigh/Durham: Service to begin in early 2018 with A320 aircraft;
  • Raleigh/Durham-Cincinnati: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Raleigh/Durham-Kansas City: Service to commence in 2018;
  • Raleigh/Durham-Providence: Service to commence in 2018;
  • St Louis-Tampa: Four times weekly service to launch on 05-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft;
  • San Antonio-San Diego: Four times weekly service to launch on 06-Oct-2017 with A320 aircraft.
  • San Antonio-Cincinnati: Service to commence in 2018;
  • San Antonio-Orlando: Service to commence in 2018;
  • San Antonio-San Jose: Service to commence in 2018;
  • San Diego-Oklahoma City: Service to commence in 2018;
  • San Diego-Tulsa: Service to commence in 2018.