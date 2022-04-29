29-Apr-2022 3:30 PM
Frontier Airlines commences operations at Chicago Midway Airport, launches eight services
Frontier Airlines launched (28-Apr-2022) operations at Chicago Midway International Airport, introducing the following services:
- Chicago-Atlanta: Daily;
- Chicago-Dallas Fort Worth: Daily;
- Chicago-Denver: Daily;
- Chicago-Las Vegas: Daily;
- Chicago-Ontario (California): Daily;
- Chicago-Phoenix: Daily;
- Chicago-Tampa: Daily;
- Chicago-Trenton: Four times weekly.
The carrier is also scheduled to launch the following services from Chicago Midway in 2022:
- Chicago-Philadelphia: Daily from 26-May-2022;
- Chicago-Fort Lauderdale: Daily from 13-Oct-2022;
- Chicago-Orlando: Daily from 13-Oct-2022. [more - original PR]