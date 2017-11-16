Frontier Airlines orders 134 A320neo aircraft, converts A319neo orders to A320neo

Frontier Airlines announced (15-Nov-2017) its intent to order 134 A320neo aircraft from Airbus, tripling its fleet over the next 10 years. Frontier also converted its remaining 18 A319neo orders to A320neo aircraft. The carrier currently has 67 A320neo aircraft on order. The 100 A320neo and 34 A321neo aircraft aircraft are valued at a list price of more than USD15 billion, growing Frontier's order book to more than 200 aircraft, and form part of the "single largest Airbus order announcement ever made". Frontier owner Indigo Partners ordered 430 aircraft with a list price of USD49.5 billion. Frontier's 134 aircraft order will be delivered between 2021 and 2026. The new aircraft will led to the creation of more than 5000 new positions including pilots, flight attendants and operations support. [more - original PR]