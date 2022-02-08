Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines announce USD6.6bn merger agreement

Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines announced (07-Feb-2022) a USD6.6 billion definitive merger agreement to create a new, competitive ULCC. The combined airline is set to offer over 1000 daily flights with a network of over 145 destinations in 19 countries, and add new services to underserved routes across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean. Frontier and Spirit will combine their existing fleets, as well as over 350 aircraft on order by both airlines. The combined airline is set to create 10,000 jobs by 2026, as well as offer all current Frontier and Spirit team members job opportunities with the new carrier. Frontier and Spirit anticipate annual revenue for the new airline at approximately USD5.3 billion, based on FY2021 results. The merger is expected to close in 2H2022. [more - original PR]