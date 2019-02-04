Fresno Yosemite International Airport announces USD115m 'FATforward' expansion

Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced (31-Jan-2019) plans for a USD115 million FATforward expansion programme at the airport, which will include:

• Construction of a three story parking garage with 900 covered stalls;

• Enhanced parking options such as covered and economy parking;

• New international arrivals facility;

• Expanded outbound baggage facilities;

• Expanded security checkpoint;

• New upper level concourse in the existing terminal with two dual use passenger bridges for domestic and international boarding;

• Added tenant operations and concession space.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport director of aviation Kevin Meikle said the FATforward expansion is a "necessary undertaking" for the airport as the facility is "bursting at the seams and in need of increased capacity to support current and future domestic and international air travel". Construction is scheduled to commence in 2021 with the new facilities expected to be operational by 2022. [more - original PR]