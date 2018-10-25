Frequentis, UAE GCAA signed MoU to support developments in airspace management

Frequentis and the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed (24-Oct-2018) a MoU to support current and future developments in airspace management. The MoU will establish a general working arrangement between the two parties, while addressing ways to enhance future flight planning, the interoperability of unmanned aerial vehicles and research to identify and develop air navigation service capabilities. The first step of the partnership will establish a regional user group to discuss the evolution of the AIM roadmap. They also committed to the development of a collaborative air traffic flow management as well as the implementation of an unmanned traffic management data exchange platform. [more - original PR]