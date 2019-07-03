Frequentis demonstrates shared airspace under SESAR JU 'U-space' project

Frequentis announced (02-Jul-2019) the success of a shared U-space demonstration at East Helsinki Aerodrome on 11-Jun-2019. The demonstration is the first of the SESAR JU Gulf of Finland U-space project and saw general aviation aircraft, drones and recreational remote controlled model aircraft safely sharing airspace for the first time. The demonstration used GOF flight information management system routed data between three unmanned traffic management (UTM) platforms and the ATM domain. Mobile 4G networks were used to relay situational awareness data to both ground crew and general aviation flying up to 2000ft, tracking targets using transponders, FLARM and mobile network based position trackers. [more - original PR]