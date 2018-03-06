Frequentis and DFS to create remote ATC tower JV

Frequentis and Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) subsidiary DFS Aviation Services GmbH agreed (06-Mar-2018) to jointly form FREQUENTIS DFS AEROSENSE, a new company to deliver remote ATC tower solutions globally. FREQUENTIS DFS AEROSENSE will become operational late in 2018, based in Austria. Katrin Scheidgen of DFS Aviation Services and Christian Weiss of Frequentis were appointed joint MDs of the new JV. DFS and Frequentis have been working on the implementation of a remote tower centre at Leipzig/Halle Airport, where the central control of Saarbruecken Airport will be carried out from the end of 2018, followed by Erfurt Airport and Dresden Airport. [more - original PR]