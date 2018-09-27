French President willing to divest state interest in Air France-KLM: CEO

Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith, in a 27-Sep-2018 interview with The Financial Times, stated French President Emmanual Macron is willing to divest the state's 14% stake in the group, although "there are some people in Air France that believe that this is something they can have as an insurance". Mr Smith said: "The government has recently made clear that this is not a good assumption", he said, adding the timing of a potential stake sale "shouldn't make a difference" on Mr Smith's ability to do his job. Mr Smith also dismissed the notion of the French Government planning to bail out Air France, stating while the government's holding in Air France-KLM provides levels of "stability... At the end of the day it's very expensive to bail out an airline" (Financial Times, 27-Sep-2018).