Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-Sep-2018 4:57 PM

French President willing to divest state interest in Air France-KLM: CEO

Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith, in a 27-Sep-2018 interview with The Financial Times, stated French President Emmanual Macron is willing to divest the state's 14% stake in the group, although "there are some people in Air France that believe that this is something they can have as an insurance". Mr Smith said: "The government has recently made clear that this is not a good assumption", he said, adding the timing of a potential stake sale "shouldn't make a difference" on Mr Smith's ability to do his job. Mr Smith also dismissed the notion of the French Government planning to bail out Air France, stating while the government's holding in Air France-KLM provides levels of "stability... At the end of the day it's very expensive to bail out an airline" (Financial Times, 27-Sep-2018).

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More