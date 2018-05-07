French Ministries: Up to Air France-KLM board to define conditions to end conflict

France's Ministries of Economy and Transport responded (04-May-2018) to Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac submitting his resignation. The Ministries stated: "It will be up to the board of directors to define the conditions for ending the current crisis. The group has strong assets but also many challenges in a very competitive market". The Ministries "salute the courage of Jean-Marc Janaillac and the work he has done for two years in the group", while calling on "everyone's sense of responsibility in order to allow the company to continue its development". [more - original PR - French]