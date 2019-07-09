French Government proposes 'eco contribution' aviation tax for mainland France departure traffic

France's Minister for Transport Elisabeth Borne, via the official website of the French Elysée, announced (09-Jul-2019) the government plans to gradually implement a new 'eco contribution' tax for movements within and departing from mainland France. The tax will range from:

EUR1.50 per EU economy class ticket;

economy class ticket; EUR3 per economy ticket outside the EU;

EUR9 per EU business class ticket;

EUR18 per business class ticket outside the EU.

It will be applicable for all companies departing from France to avoid competition concerns and excludes transfer passengers, domestic movements to Corsica and traffic to French overseas territories. The tax is expected to raise EUR180 million p/a from 2020 to finance other French transport sectors, including the rail system.