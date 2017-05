Frankfurt Airport passenger numbers up 10% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 5.4 million, +10.0% year-on-year;

Cargo: 185,340 tonnes, +1.9%;

Aircraft movements: 39,580, +1.5%.

Fraport reported (11-May-2017) the positive performance in Apr-2017 was helped by the timing of Easter holidays. [more - original PR]