Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Dec-2021 9:02 AM

Fraport signs wind energy purchase agreement with EnBW

Fraport signed (10-Dec-2021) an agreement for the purchase of 85 megawatts of wind energy from EnBW's 'He Dreight' offshore wind farm. The initiative is predicted to save up to 80,000 tons of CO2 p/a, with Fraport CEO Dr Stefan Schulte stating the power acquired from the wind farm will give Frankfurt Airport a "decisive boost" towards its goal of becoming CO2 emissions free by 2045. The agreement will run from summer 2026 until summer 2041. [more - original PR - German]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More