Fraport signs wind energy purchase agreement with EnBW

Fraport signed (10-Dec-2021) an agreement for the purchase of 85 megawatts of wind energy from EnBW's 'He Dreight' offshore wind farm. The initiative is predicted to save up to 80,000 tons of CO2 p/a, with Fraport CEO Dr Stefan Schulte stating the power acquired from the wind farm will give Frankfurt Airport a "decisive boost" towards its goal of becoming CO2 emissions free by 2045. The agreement will run from summer 2026 until summer 2041. [more - original PR - German]