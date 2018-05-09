Loading
9-May-2018 4:45 PM

Fraport reports double digit EBITDA growth in 1Q2018

Fraport reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Revenue: EUR681.7 million, +15.0% year-on-year;
    • Aviation: EUR219.3 million, +6.4%;
    • Retail and real estate: EUR117.4 million, +0.3%;
    • Ground handling: EUR151.1 million, +5.3%;
  • EBITDA: EUR174.7 million, +27.2%;
    • Aviation: EUR39.8 million, +51.9%;
    • Retail and real estate: EUR89.0 million, +7.0%;
    • Ground handling: EUR2.2 million, compared to a loss of EUR4.2 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit: EUR19.6 million, +4.3%;
  • Total assets: EUR10,886 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR635.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR6851 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More