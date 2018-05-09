9-May-2018 4:45 PM
Fraport reports double digit EBITDA growth in 1Q2018
Fraport reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: EUR681.7 million, +15.0% year-on-year;
- Aviation: EUR219.3 million, +6.4%;
- Retail and real estate: EUR117.4 million, +0.3%;
- Ground handling: EUR151.1 million, +5.3%;
- EBITDA: EUR174.7 million, +27.2%;
- Aviation: EUR39.8 million, +51.9%;
- Retail and real estate: EUR89.0 million, +7.0%;
- Ground handling: EUR2.2 million, compared to a loss of EUR4.2 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: EUR19.6 million, +4.3%;
- Total assets: EUR10,886 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR635.6 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR6851 million. [more - original PR]