17-Aug-2018 9:31 AM
Fraport receives building permit for Frankfurt Airport pier G construction project
Fraport AG received (16-Aug-2018) a building permit for construction of Frankfurt Airport's terminal 1 pier G project from Frankfurt's building inspectorate. The scope of the pier G project when fully complete includes:
- Total surface area of 97,000sqm;
- Capacity of between six million and seven million passengers p/a;
- Around 1960sqm of commercial space;
- 16 aircraft parking positions;
- 24 gates;
- 19 check in counters;
- Five baggage carousels;
- 2200 passenger parking spaces.
The airport aims to finalise construction "as soon as possible" to relieve terminal 1 and 2 capacity and expects to award a contract for construction in early 2019. Construction is scheduled for completion in readiness for the 2021 summer schedule. [more - original PR - English/German]