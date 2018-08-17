Become a CAPA Member
17-Aug-2018

Fraport receives building permit for Frankfurt Airport pier G construction project

Fraport AG received (16-Aug-2018) a building permit for construction of Frankfurt Airport's terminal 1 pier G project from Frankfurt's building inspectorate. The scope of the pier G project when fully complete includes:

  • Total surface area of 97,000sqm;
  • Capacity of between six million and seven million passengers p/a; 
  • Around 1960sqm of commercial space;
  • 16 aircraft parking positions;
  • 24 gates;
  • 19 check in counters;
  • Five baggage carousels;
  • 2200 passenger parking spaces.

The airport aims to finalise construction "as soon as possible" to relieve terminal 1 and 2 capacity and expects to award a contract for construction in early 2019. Construction is scheduled for completion in readiness for the 2021 summer schedule. [more - original PR - English/German]

