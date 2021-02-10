Become a CAPA Member
Fraport Greece completes four year, EUR440m infrastructure development programme

Fraport Greece completed (10-Feb-2021) a four year infrastructure development programme at its 14 regional Greek airports. The projects represented a total investment of EUR440 million and included the delivery of five new terminals, the modernisation of five existing terminals and upgrades to four other terminals. Construction projects at airside operational areas of the regional airports included renovating 12 runways, improving ramp areas and constructing and renovating 12 fire stations. All of the airports have also been equipped with new baggage handling and security detection systems. Construction highlights include:

