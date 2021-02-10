10-Feb-2021 5:18 AM
Fraport Greece completes four year, EUR440m infrastructure development programme
Fraport Greece completed (10-Feb-2021) a four year infrastructure development programme at its 14 regional Greek airports. The projects represented a total investment of EUR440 million and included the delivery of five new terminals, the modernisation of five existing terminals and upgrades to four other terminals. Construction projects at airside operational areas of the regional airports included renovating 12 runways, improving ramp areas and constructing and renovating 12 fire stations. All of the airports have also been equipped with new baggage handling and security detection systems. Construction highlights include:
- First completion of works at Zakynthos, Chania and Kavala airports, including terminal refurbishment at Zakynthos Airport to increase the number of check-in counters and security checkpoints by 35% and 150% respectively;
- The terminal at Chania Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport was fully modernised, while the number of gates increased by 25% and security checkpoints doubled. Kavala Megas Alexandros Airport received a similar refurbishment, as well as more than 1900sqm expansion;
- Preveza/Lefkada Aktion Airport completed a 2500sqm terminal expansion, including double the number of security checkpoints, 14 check-in counters and seven departure gates;
- Samos Aristarchos of Samos Airport completed a terminal modernisation and 1500sqm expansion;
- Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport completed a 2200sqm terminal expansion;
- Mytilini Odysseas Elytis Airport and Kefalonia Airport feature new 7100sqm terminal and 10,700sqm terminals;
- Mykonos Airport expanded its terminal size by 50%;
- Rhodes Diagoras Airport concluded terminal upgrades with additional space for check-in counters and departure gates;
- Kerkyra Corfu International Airport opened a new 10,400sqm terminal in 2Q2020 with 28 check-in counters, eight security checkpoints and 12 departure gates;
- Kos Ippokratis Airport opened a new 23,000sqm passenger terminal and new apron;
- Thira Santorini Airport expanded its terminal size by 15,000sqm;
- Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport completed a new terminal complex requiring investment of EUR100 million. The new terminal is linked via skyway bridges to the redesigned existing terminal, doubling the amount of terminal space available.