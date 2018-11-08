8-Nov-2018 3:13 PM
Fraport forecasts group EBITDA to pass EUR1bn for FY2018
Fraport AG reported (07-Nov-2018) the following guidance for FY2018:
- Frankfurt Airport:
- Passengers: Slightly more than 69 million;
- Cargo: Slight year-on-year decline in tonnage;
- Assets and earnings:
- Group EBIDTA: EUR1080 million to EUR1110 million;
- Group EBIT: EUR690 million to EUR720 million;
- Group EBT: EUR560 million to EUR590 million;
- Sale of Hannover Airport stake to contribute EUR85 million to group EBT;
- Segment development:
- Retail and real estate: Decrease in retail revenue due to lower income on sale of land;
- International activities and services: Slightly improved revenue development;
- Result contributions forecast at Fraport Greece, Twin Star, Fraport Slovenia and Fraport USA. [more - original PR]