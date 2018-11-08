Become a CAPA Member
8-Nov-2018 3:13 PM

Fraport forecasts group EBITDA to pass EUR1bn for FY2018

Fraport AG reported (07-Nov-2018) the following guidance for FY2018:

  • Frankfurt Airport:
    • Passengers: Slightly more than 69 million;
    • Cargo: Slight year-on-year decline in tonnage;
  • Assets and earnings:
    • Group EBIDTA: EUR1080 million to EUR1110 million;
    • Group EBIT: EUR690 million to EUR720 million;
    • Group EBT: EUR560 million to EUR590 million;
    • Sale of Hannover Airport stake to contribute EUR85 million to group EBT;
  • Segment development:
    • Retail and real estate: Decrease in retail revenue due to lower income on sale of land;
    • International activities and services: Slightly improved revenue development;
    • Result contributions forecast at Fraport Greece, Twin Star, Fraport Slovenia and Fraport USA. [more - original PR]

