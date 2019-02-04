Fraport commences management of concession areas at Nashville International Airport

Fraport announced (01-Feb-2019) it commenced overall management of concession areas at Nashville International Airport, effective 01-Feb-2019. As previously reported by CAPA, Fraport USA was awarded a contract to design, construct, lease and manage concession space throughout the airport's four concourses in the passenger terminal. A concession expansion, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will see 12,300sqm of space developed into more than 90 shops, restaurants and service outlets. [more - original PR]