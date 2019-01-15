Fraport CEO: 2018 'proves once again' demand for air travel continues to grow

Fraport AG chairman and CEO Dr Stefan Schulte, commenting on 2018 traffic results, said (14-Jan-2019) 2018 "proved once again that there continues to be great demand for flying", with Frankfurt Airport achieving "the highest absolute passenger growth in our history". He admitted air traffic growth has led to major challenges in the aviation sector, affirming the operator is committed to enhancing punctuality and reliability in air traffic. Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic increased 7.8% year-on-year to 69.5 million in 2018, driven by strong increases in Continental European (+10.8%), Eastern European (+14.6%) and African markets (+11.6%). [more - original PR - English/German]