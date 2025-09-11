Loading
Fraport Brasil CEO: High airport charges 'a dilemma around the whole of Latin America'

Fraport Brasil CEO Andreea Pal, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) the high level of airport charges "is a dilemma around the whole of Latin America". She said airports throughout the region "are trying to raise the quality of the airport and services", but in turn this requires costly airport charges which are a disincentive to air travel.

