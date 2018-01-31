Fortaleza Airport signs contract for USD250m expansion project

Fraport Brazil announced (30-Jan-2018) Fortaleza Airport signed a contract with Metodo e Passarelli consortium for the expansion of the airport. The contract was signed under Engineering, procurement and construction mode. Construction will commence as soon approval is received to access and demolish structures in the extension area. The concessionaire will invest approximately BRL800 million (USD251.4 million) in phases 1B and 1C of improvements. [more - original PR - Portuguese]