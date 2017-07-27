Lima Jorge Chavez Airport to construct new runway and terminal

Peru's Government and Lima Airport Partners (LAP), a Fraport majority owned company, signed (26-Jul-2017) an amendment to the 2001 Lima Airport Concession, enabling LAP to move ahead with a major expansion programme at Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport. The amendment also clarifies how the Government will handover land required for the airport's expansion. LAP plans to invest USD1.5 billion for construction of a second runway and new passenger terminal, due to commence on the following in 2018. Lima Airport's traffic has increased five fold since 2001. Fraport chairman Dr Stefan Schulte added: "One of the most successful airports in Fraport's global portfolio, Lima has consistently achieved strong growth, a high level of customer service and recognition, and it offers great potential for Peru and South America". [more - original PR - English/German]