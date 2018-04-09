Loading
Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports to be affected by Ver.di union public sector strikes

Germany's Ver.di union announced (09-Apr-2018) plans to extend public sector strike warnings to all federal states from 10-Apr-2018 up to 13-Apr-2018, including at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne/Bonn and Bremen airports. Ver.di stated strikes will impose "severe restrictions on air traffic", with ground handling and fire safety services also affected. Ver.di demands include a 6% or EUR200 wage increase for 2.3 million public service employees. The union also demands an EUR100 per month increase in internship fees and training allowances, with trainees to be taken on a mandatory basis after successful completion. [more - original PR - German]

