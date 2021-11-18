Frankfurt Airport to install 87 SITA contactless check in kiosks

Frankfurt Airport selected (17-Nov-2021) SITA's biometric TS6 self service check in kiosks for deployment by the end of 2021. 87 units enabling contactless check in and baggage drop off will be installed. Fraport executive director aviation and infrastructure Pierre-Dominique Prümm said offering passengers "innovative, safer and smarter ways to travel" is vital as the industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment will represent SITA's largest implementation in Europe. [more - original PR]